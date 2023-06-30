Trump Seems To Accidentally Admit That He Is Getting Charged In Georgia

Facebook

Trump predicted that Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis would drop the charges against him, but the former president hasn’t been charged yet.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers “get away with murder,” and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case. I made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN. NONE of the MANY LAWYERS on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing. SCAM!”

That is a bold prediction by Trump considering that he hasn’t been charged yet, and Willis has given no indication that she will charge the one-term president in public.

Does Trump know something that the rest of the country doesn’t?

Why is he preemptively trying to spin and get out ahead of charges that haven’t been filed yet?

The odds are that Trump knows he will be criminally charged in Georgia.

According to DA Willis’s timeline, charges could be coming for Trump and his accomplices sometime in August.

Trump is already about Georgia, and the former president has never been very clever if Trump is talking about Fani Willis, that is a sure signal that criminal charges are coming soon.