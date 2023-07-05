Jack Smith Looks To Be Coming For Trump’s Election Lawyers

Facebook

Special Counsel Jack Smith is reportedly investigating whether Trump’s lawyers broke any laws while trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Prosecutors have also been asking other witnesses about the involvement of Giuliani and other Trump lawyers, including Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro, people familiar with the matter said.

…

Smith’s probe has been focused on whether anyone in Trump’s orbit committed crimes by sending fake slates of electors to Congress. The grand jury has issued subpoenas to local officials in several battleground states seeking communication between election officials and Trump, his campaign, and a broad group of his allies.

There are also reports that the Special Counsel is ready to charge Rudy Giuliani.

The one trendline in the most recent reporting about the special counsel investigation is that federal prosecutors are looking at Trump’s 2020 election attorneys for possible violations of the law involving the fake elector scheme. Former Trump attorney Lin Wood has chosen to retire before he could be disbarred.

At this point, it would be surprising if all of Trump’s attorneys escaped criminal charges for their roles in the plot to overturn the 2020 election results. The fake elector scheme appears to be the hub of the investigation into Trump’s attorneys, but the lawyers do get charged, it is impossible to see how their client does not go down with them.