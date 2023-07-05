Someone Brought Cocaine To The White House

Facebook

Lab tests have confirmed that a white substance found near a gate that visitor tours pass through was cocaine.

CNN reported:

Lab testing for the substance found at the White House on Sunday has come back positive for cocaine, a spokesman for the Secret Service told CNN.

….

The substance was found near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing, a person familiar with the matter said. The location is where staff-led tours of the White House pass through on their way into the building.

The substance was found near where guests are asked to leave their cell phones before proceeding into the West Wing.

President Biden was not in the White House at the time.

Since these tours only happen on weekends, and it was a holiday weekend, what probably happened was somebody who was on a White House tour went to empty their pockets, and their baggie of cocaine fell out of their pocket, or maybe they were emptying their pockets and found the cocaine, and discreetly dropped it.

Either way, who takes cocaine with them to the White House tour over the 4th of July weekend?

Before the conspiracy theories start, the Bidens were at Camp David, but it is definitely an example of really bad decision-making or someone really wanted to get arrested.