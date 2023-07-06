Fighting With Lauren Boebert Got Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicked To The Curb By Freedom Caucus

Facebook

The House Freedom Caucus gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a swift kick to the curb in part because of her fight with fellow Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Politico reported:

The House Freedom Caucus voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the pro-Trump group last month, a member confirmed Thursday, indicating that her fight with Rep. Lauren Boebert was part of the group’s reasoning.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” said Freedom Caucus board member Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.). When asked if she was formally out, he replied: “As far as I know, that is the way it is.”

Boebert is the communications chair of the Freedom Caucus and very importantly she and Greene do not like each other at all.

People continue to try to lump Boebert and Greene together, but the fight on the House floor where Greeene called Boebert a little b-word was the most public display of the tensions between the two House Republicans.

The Freedom Caucus has never kicked out a member before, but Greene pushed all of their buttons by becoming BFFs with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and supporting the House Republican establishment.

Rep. Greene continues to demonstrate that there might not be a single group that can stand her professional company.