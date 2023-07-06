Rapist of 9 Year Old Ohio Girl Who Jim Jordan Called A Liar Gets Life Sentence

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and other Republicans called an Ohio 9-year-old rape victim who had to go out of state for an abortion a liar, but today, the rapist got a life sentence.

Rep. Jordan deleted his tweet with the claim that the 9-year-old rape victim was lying, but since nothing is ever really deleted on the Internet, here it is:

Deleted tweet from Jim Jordan. pic.twitter.com/kcWn44K4pb — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 13, 2022

The AP reported:



Gerson Fuentes, 28, was sentenced to life in prison, but his plea deal stipulates that he can seek parole after serving 25 to 30 years. He would then have to register as a sex offender.

Get Our Newsletter For More Stories:

Common Pleas Court Judge Julie Lynch, who was not required to approve the plea agreement, said the girl’s family “begged” the judge to back it. Lynch called the deal a “very hard pill for this court to swallow.”

The family begged the judge to approve the plea deal because they didn’t want their child harmed even more by having to testify at a trial.

The judge did not support the plea agreement but signed off on it for the family.

Jim Jordan and his fellow Republicans attempted to discredit a 9-year-old rape victim. Never allow these people to forget what they did, and they should always be made to pay at the ballot box.