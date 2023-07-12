Jerry Nadler Derails Jim Jordan Hearing With Truth About Russia And The GOP

Facebook

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler exposed the real reason why Republicans are attacking the FBI. Nadler said the GOP wants Russia to interfere in the 2024 election for Trump.

Video:

Nadler said:

According to committee Republicans, the task force’s efforts to track foreign influence operations mount to attacks on conservative speech and a nonsensical claim that has nothing to do with censoring American free speech and in fact, helps to ensure that American voices are heard by stopping Russian troll farms. Make no mistake, in making these claims the Republicans have all, but rolled out the red carpet for Russia to interfere in our elections because they believe in doing so will help Trump get elected in 2024, and that is the goal of Republicans today.

Republicans claim that the FBI has been weaponized. The personal attacks on Director Wray, and the repeated calls to, quote, defund the FBI, these are not victimless acts. They’re a clarion call to anti-government extremists and that call is being heard. Last year Director Wray faced multiple credible death threats. FBI employees faced more threats in the months after the Mar-a-Lago search than they had in the entire prior year. The problem has gotten so bad that the FBI has decided to stand up an entire new unit dedicated to combat threats to FBI agents and staff.

It is far past time that the Republicans realize the consequences of their actions. They may want to downplay Trump’s behavior and blame the FBI for his downfall, no matter what they say, Trump risked the security of the United States and lied to the government instead of returning them. Donald Trump must be held accountable, and ultimately, no matter how many times Republicans attack Director Wray or the FBI or the investigation at Mar-a-Lago, I trust in the rule of law. Mr. Trump will have his day in court.

Republicans have not recovered well in the hearing, because their conspiracy theories have been prebutted by Democrats at the hearing. The difference between Republicans and Democrats at hearing like the one on FBI oversight is pronounced. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are experienced in many cases prosecutors who have experience conducting government oversight.

The Republicans in the committee are partisans who are more interested in pushing conspiracy theories so that they can land a spot on Fox News or Newsmax.

House Republicans want Russia to interfere in the 2024 election to help Trump, and they are using their majority to weaken the FBI and the nation’s defenses against foreign election interference.

Ranking member Nadler called it out and defined the hearing before Republicans ever had the chance to get started.