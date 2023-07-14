Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Disqualify Fani Willis And Save Him From Indictment

Facebook

Trump’s lawyers filed a motion with the Georgia Supreme Court to get the final grand jury report quashed and disqualify Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis from the case.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

In a Friday petition filed before the Georgia Supreme Court, Trump’s attorneys also sought to quash the final report of a special purpose grand jury that recommended people be indicted. They also requested a ruling that would forbid Willis from using any evidence obtained by the investigative jury, which heard testimony from about 75 witnesses between May 2022 and Jan. 2023.

The motion asks Georgia’s highest court to put a halt to any ongoing proceedings “related to and flowing from the special purpose grand jury’s investigation until this matter can be resolved.” This would include the two regular grand juries that were seated on Tuesday, one of which is expected to be asked to hand up indictments for alleged criminal meddling in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

The move of leapfrogging to the state supreme court is generally frowned upon and does not go well, according to experts.

Donald Trump Wants The DA Removed And The Evidence Against Him Thrown Out

The motion that Trump’s lawyers filed essentially confirms that the former president is going to be indicted in Georgia within the next month. Trump wants to get rid of the DA in the case and throw out all of the evidence against him. Out of the blue, Trump began rumbling about the Georgia case on Truth Social a week or two ago.

Trump appears to know that he is going to be indicted, and his motion before the Georgia Supreme Court should be viewed as a last-minute Hail Mary to avoid criminal charges.

The problem for Trump is that even if he were to ever return to the White House, he has no power to make non-federal charges go away.

Any indictment in Georgia could be politically damaging to him in a general election.

Trump may win the Republican primary, but cases like the one in Georgia are a political death by a thousand cuts for his hopes of returning to the White House.