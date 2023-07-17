An Ominous Sign For Trump As Judge Wants To Discuss Trial Timing And Delay Request Tomorrow

Facebook

Judge Aileen Cannon told both sides in the Trump classified documents case to be ready to discuss classification issues, the trial date, and Trump’s request for a delay tomorrow.

Glenn Thrush of The New York Times tweeted:

Tuesday's hearing was supposed to cover protocol for sensitive docs: But Judge Cannon just issued a paperless order telling lawyers to "be prepared to discuss" biggest looming questions — the timing of the trial, and Trump's request for an indefinite delay. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 17, 2023

If Cannon was inclined to grant Trump’s request for an indefinite delay, she would not have moved the conversation about his request up on the schedule. The whole point of Trump’s stalling is to file motions that will require separate hearings, which will cause even more delays in the case. If Trump’s lawyers can bog down the court long enough, they might make it past Election Day 2024 without the case being tried.

Any judge that wants to speed things along in any of Donald Trump’s cases, is not doing the former president any favors.

If Aileen Cannon acts as she did earlier in the classified documents case, Trump will have a cheerleader for a judge in his case. Cannon will also risk being rebuked again on appeal.

Having this case go to trial quickly would be a massive problem for Trump and the Republican Party. Imagine every single Republican candidate running for prominent office being asked over and over again about Trump and his legal troubles.

Picture the wave of Democratic ads that will air relentlessly making Trump’s potential criminality the issue that will stain every Republican in the campaign.

No one knows what Judge Cannon will do, but if she is inclined to move quickly, that’s a big problem for Donald Trump.