Democrats Pounce After Jim Jordan Gives Republicans An RFK Jr. Problem

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Several House Democrats have sent a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) calling on them to disinvite RFJ Jr. from testifying before Jordan’s weaponization of government subcommittee.

Video:

House Democrats ask Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan to disinvite Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from testifying before Jordan's weaponization of government subcommittee. pic.twitter.com/fcjjuwPFA9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 17, 2023

In the letter, Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Dan Goldman (D-NY), and Judy Chu (D-CA) wrote in part, “Mr. Kennedy is employing a pernicious form of anti-semitism that has been used for centuries. This technique was used by Hitler, claiming there are biological differences between ethnic or racist groups. A stepping stone to justifying the annihilation of the Jews during the Holocaust.”

Jim Jordan managed to get Republicans compared to Hitler by inviting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to testify before his weaponization of government subcommittee.

RFK Jr.’s comments about Jews being immune to COVID because the virus was designed to target certain races were both crackpot conspiratorial and anti-Semitic.

House Republicans like Jordan and McCarthy brought this on to themselves by trying to use a subcommittee whose purpose is to help Trump and hurt Biden to elevate RFK Jr. in the Democratic presidential primary.

RFK Jr. is a known fringe conspiracy theorist who has no chance of being a problem for President Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, but he has become a huge problem for Jim Jordan who can’t be given a national platform to spread his views at a congressional hearing.