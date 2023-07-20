Trump Humiliated As House Republicans Don’t Have The Votes To ‘Expunge’ His Impeachments

Facebook

Even though Trump is pushing for it, House Republicans don’t have the votes needed to pass a symbolic resolution expunging his impeachments.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Even though Trump wants the House to pass a symbolic resolution to expunge his two impeachments, he lacks the votes to do it and GOP leaders aren’t making it a priority https://t.co/CtgHY8qsst — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 20, 2023

Trump can’t get all of the House Republicans to agree on expunging his impeachments.

There is no such thing as an impeachment expungement. Kevin McCarthy admitted that such a symbolic resolution would be meaningless.

Trump wants to be able to campaign and say that his impeachments were expunged, but that would not mean anything. Even if the House passed a resolution, the impeachment would still exist. They will be a stain on Trump’s name throughout the rest of American history.

It is humiliating for the former president that he can’t even get his own party to back a move to discredit his impeachments.

House Republicans have engaged in a lot of revisionist history since they have taken the majority, and McCarthy may still try to appease Trump by holding a vote, but if the vote fails, it will only add further embarrassment to the humiliation of Trump not having the votes to expunge his impeachments.