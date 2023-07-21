Jamie Raskin Just Highlighted A Big GOP Biden Conspiracy Fail

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin released a statement on the House Republicans interviewing a Penn Biden Center employee and finding no evidence of classified document wrongdoing.

Rep. Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Committee Republicans’ investigation of President Biden’s handling of records has once again yielded no evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden. During a transcribed interview with a Penn Biden Center employee responsible for human resources and facilities maintenance, she confirmed that she was rarely present at the Penn Biden Center between March 2020 and November 2022 and knew nothing about the records at issue. The Republican probe is a madcap scavenger hunt designed to distract everyone from former President Trump’s actual 37-count criminal indictment and the revelations that he obstructed justice and willfully retained our nation’s most sensitive national security documents in unlocked and unsecure rooms at his Mar-a-Lago Club with thousands of guests traipsing through.”

Ranking member Raskin was correct. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) is trying to distract the country from former President Trump’s 37 felony charges and classified documents trial.

Comer and Republicans have shown a relentless ability to fail. The IRS whistleblower hearing was a bust, and everything that House Republicans have tried to inject the Biden conspiracy theories into the national conversation has gotten them nowhere.

House Republicans view their mission as using their majority to get Donald Trump back into the White House, but at every turn, Comer, Jordan, McCarthy, and the crew have done nothing, but fail.