Jamie Raskin Crushes James Comer And Jim Jordan At IRS Whistleblower Hearing

The joint James Comer/Jim Jordan IRS whistleblower hearing was quickly upstaged by Jamie Raskin, who introduced evidence that undermined the entire GOP Biden conspiracy.

Jamie Raskin crushes Jordan and Comer with Lev Parnas letter, "There has never been any evidence that Hunter or Joe Biden committed any crimes related to Ukrainian politics. Never during any of my communications. With Ukrainian officials or connections to Burisma." pic.twitter.com/dbmzjqaqtb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 19, 2023

Raskin said during his opening statement:

We can conclude that this inspector Clouseau-style quest for something that doesn’t exist, has turned our committee into a theater of the absurd and exercise and futility and embarrassment. And now we can finally definitively say why the committee’s efforts have run dry time and again.

Just yesterday, Mr. Chairman, you and I got a letter from Lev Parnas, the Ukrainian-born American businessman who was that Rudy Giuliani’s side as his right-hand man for a year between November 2018 to October 2019 as Giuliani and then President Trump tried to smear Joe Biden before the 2020 election with the very same allegations were still running through the political spin cycle every week in this committee.

I request unanimous consent to enter the Parnas letter into the record. Without objection to order now in this extraordinary 10-page letter partners painstakingly describes the campaign orchestrated by Giuliani and Trump to quote, dig up dirt on the Bidens and spread misinformation about them through various networks, including government officials, journalists and Fox News personnel after explaining this campaign to fabricate corruption charges against Biden partners, concludes his letter by saying. Throughout all these months of work, the extensive campaigns and networking done by Trump allies and Giuliani Associates, including the enormously thorough interviews and assignments that I undertook quote there has never been any evidence that Hunter or Joe Biden committed any crimes related to Ukrainian politics. Never during any of my communications with Ukrainian officials or connections to Burisma.

Did any of them confirm or provide concrete facts linking the Bidens to illegal activities? As Mr Parnas concludes, there’s never been any factual evidence only conspiracy theories spread by people who knew exactly what they were doing. And then he calls on this committee to end its wild goose chase and offers to come and testify. Remember this is Mr Giuliani’s guy. This is his interpreter and right-hand man who spent a year out there trying to cook the books against Joe Biden, and he offers to come testify. Let’s bring him in as a witness, and let’s hear about that crusade. That they were on to smear President Biden by promoting the same baseless conspiracy theories that this committee serves up as moldy leftovers every day.

Republicans Are Grasping At Baseless Conspiracies

Speaker McCarthy admitted on Tuesday that the real purpose of Jim Jordan’s Weaponization of Government subcommittee is to help Donald Trump. McCarthy made this admission while being asked on Fox News what House Republicans can do to stop Jack Smith.

The point of the IRS fake whistleblower hearing is to smear President Biden and his family. In his opening remarks, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer made lots of allegations, but he offered no proof that the President has done anything wrong, and that is the problem that House Republicans continue to run into.

The GOP flings conspiracy theories at the wall, but nothing is sticking, because they have no factual proof of wrongdoing. Oversight Committee ranking member Raskin upset the GOP conspiracy apple cart by offer actual witness proof that countered the premise that the hearing is based on.

Democrats are experienced at House oversight and hearing, and members like Rep. Raskin continue to run circles around the hapless Comer and Jordan.