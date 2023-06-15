Rep. James Comer Calls MSNBC Viewers Low IQ As His Biden Pay For Play Scandal Flops

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) complained about the media not covering his debunked Biden pay-for-play allegations and called MSNBC viewers low IQ.

Video:

James Comer on Maria Bartiromo's show says MSNBC has "a low IQ audience" pic.twitter.com/e7qDqsy4N2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2023

Comer said, “The media knows that, but they’re just not covering it. Then you have the liberal media, like MSNBC, with their low IQ audience that are sitting there, and they’re being told bad things about me and other members because we have the audacity to investigate, so we’re having to go against a hostile media, a media that’s turned a blind eye.”

The Biden pay-to-play allegation is not being covered because it is not true. Republicans, like Comer, have offered no proof to back up their claims, and the allegation has been traced back to a fired Ukrainian prosecutor who is an ally of Putin that gave the information to Rudy Giuliani. The claim is baseless.

Fox News viewers are less and misinformed, so is not a matter of IQ, but the information, or in this case misinformation that Fox delivers to its viewers.

Rep. Comer’s whole plan to boost Trump was based on injecting a baseless Biden scandal into the media, but the press hasn’t fallen for it, so Chair Comer is lashing out.