Jim Jordan’s Fake Whistleblowers Get Crushed By US Attorney Investigating Hunter Biden

The US Attorney investigating Hunter Biden responded to the claims of Jim Jordan’s fake whistleblowers by crushing them all.

CNN reported:

“I have not requested Special Counsel designation,” Weiss wrote to Graham on Monday. “Rather, I had discussions with Departmental officials regarding potential appointment under 28 U.S.C. § 515, which would have allowed me to file charges in a district outside my own without the partnership of the local U.S. Attorney.”

…

The prosecutor also wrote that he has “never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction.” Shapley claimed that Weiss said in that same October 2022 meeting he wasn’t the deciding person on whether to indict Hunter Biden, because political appointees had blocked him from bringing charges in Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

Republicans have built their claims of Biden interfering with the DOJ on behalf of his son on some very dubious false whistleblowers. Other people that House Republicans have labeled whistleblowers turned out to be on the payroll of Trump allies.

The US Attorney investigating Hunter Biden is a Trump appointee, who has responded to a letter from Sen. Lindsey Graham refuting the allegations that have been put forward as the basis for the Republican congressional investigation into President Biden.

House Republicans have been complaining for months that no one outside of conservative media will give their Biden investigations any coverage. A good reason for the lack of coverage is that their witnesses have no credibility, and they have provided no evidence that President Biden did anything wrong.

The Republican investigation into Biden has been a total failure.