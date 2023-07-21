President Biden Pays Tribute To Tony Bennett

Facebook

President Joe Biden recently released a statement on the passing of legendary singer Tony Bennett. Known for hits such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “The Way You Look Tonight,” Bennett’s iconic voice and enduring classics have won over generations of fans over his more than 70-year career.

Biden noted Bennett’s legendary life, “Along the way, he lived history. He helped liberate prisoners at a subcamp of Dachau. He joined the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. He performed for Nelson Mandela, John F. Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II, and recorded music with everyone from the Count Basie Orchestra to Lady Gaga.”

Biden highlighted not only Bennett’s beautiful voice but also his ability to bring joy to everything he did. Biden’s statement shows the importance of music in bringing people together and its power to connect people across generations and cultures.

The passing of Tony Bennett is a loss for the music world, but his legacy will continue to inspire artists for generations to come. His unique voice and style will continue to enchant audiences, and his music will serve as a time capsule of a bygone era. Tony Bennett’s enduring impact on American music is a testament to his talent and the timelessness of his songs. His contributions to the arts will undoubtedly continue to endure, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music and the countless lives he has touched.

The President closed his statement with, “Jill and I have been fans of Tony’s music for a long time – not only because of his beautiful voice, but also the joy that he brought to everything he did. We send our deepest condolences to his family and fans around the world.”