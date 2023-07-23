Nancy Pelosi Says Kevin McCarthy And House Republicans Look Pathetic

Facebook

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said that Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans look pathetic as they allow Trump to act as their puppeteer.

Pelosi said when asked on CNN’s State Of The Union about Republicans and expunging Trump’s impeachments, “The president was impeached because we had no choice. He had undermined our national security and jeopardized our well being of our country. I was very careful about bringing any impeachment forward. But when the president made that phone call in terms of Ukraine, there was no choice. We had no choice. He must be impeached. Kevin is playing politics. It is not even clear if he constitutionally can expunge those things. If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on the spot, that is a decision he has to make. But this is not responsible. This is not about the flag still being there. This is about being afraid. As I’ve said before, Donald Trump is the puppeteer and what does he do all of the time but shine the light on the strings, these people look pathetic.

Video:

Pelosi on Trump and House Republicans, "This is about being afraid. As I've said before, Donald Trump is the puppeteer and what does he do all of the time but shine the light on the strings, these people look pathetic." pic.twitter.com/CjnJybJYy4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 23, 2023

There have been murmurs and side comments that Donald Trump is, in essence, driving the ideological agenda of the House Republican majority. McCarthy has been called an empty suit. It is Trump who is pushing the House investigations into Biden. It’s Trump who wants House Republicans to make the Russia scandal go away. It’s Trump who wants his impeachments expunged.

Donald Trump isn’t interested in the day-to-day operations of the House because Trump has never been interested in governing in any way, but he is steering the wayward and listless House Republican ship.

After years of competent governance from Pelosi and House Democrats, the state of the current House majority is pathetic. It is also not serving the American people.

The strings will never be cut, so the American people need to reject the puppetmaster.