Mitch McConnell freezes during press conference.

Mitch McConnell Freezes At Press Conference And Gets Escorted Away

A strange moment occurred at the Senate Republican leadership press conference when Mitch McConnell froze while speaking and had to be escorted away by colleagues.

Video:

McConnell was speaking, and in midsentence, he froze, stared straight ahead, and said nothing. His colleagues came over to him, asked him if he wanted to say anything else, and walked the Senate Minority Leader away from the microphone.

Sen. McConnell left the press conference but returned later:

It was a disturbing moment, and when asked about it, McConnell said:

Sen. McConnell did not look fine as he stood there staring and not saying anything. The social media speculation immediately went to McConnell having a stroke, but no health event is confirmed. Sen. McConnell was injured previously in a bad fall outside of a restaurant. Again, there is no indication that the situation today was related, but the Kentucky Senator has recently experienced health issues.

Mitch McConnell is in his eighties, so it could be time catching up with the longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history. Age has become an often discussed issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election, but there are also age issues in Congress.

Tagged: , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023

Live your pro-democracy values by supporting independent news and analysis. 

Subscribe to The Daily: