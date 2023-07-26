Rudy Giuliani Admits In Court He Lied About Georgia Election Fraud

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

In a court filing, Rudy Giuliani admitted that the claims he made about Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss after the 2020 election were lies.

NBC News reported:

Rudy Giuliani conceded in a court filing Tuesday that he made “false” statements about two Georgia 2020 election workers in a filing related to their lawsuit about baseless claims of fraud that he made against them.

“Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of litigation only, does not contest that, to the extent the statements were statements of fact and other wise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false,” Giuliani wrote in a signed stipulation that he said was intended to “avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes.”

Freeman and Moss had their lives destroyed by Giuliani’s lies. They were threatened, terrorized, chased from their homes, and are still living in fear because Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump made up lies because Trump did not want to admit that he lost the 2020 election.

Giuliani’s admission is important because it comes at a time when Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis is preparing to file charges related to the Trump plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

The truth is finally being admitted. It was all a lie. It was democracy damaging, life-shattering lie.

Rudy Giuliani’s confession lays the groundwork for many people to be held criminally liable for the plot to overturn the election in Georgia. It has taken years, but finally, the Big Lie is crumbling