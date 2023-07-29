Trump Has A Meltdown In Erie And Threatens House Republicans On Biden Impeachment

Facebook

Trump threatens that any House Republican who doesn’t vote for Biden impeachment will be primaried in 2024.

Trump said, “The Republicans just don’t fight the way they’re good people, but they don’t fight the way they’re supposed to fight. The others are dirty. Sick players and the Republicans are Very high class. There’s got to be a little bit lower class. I suspect they sit back, and they say they have other priorities. We have to look at other things. Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democrats fraud should be immediately primaried and get out.”

Video of Trump threatening Republicans:

Trump threatens that any House Republican that doesn't vote to impeach Biden will be primaried, "Any Republican that doesn't act on Democrats' fraud should be immediately primary and get out. " pic.twitter.com/TVpu4FUaz7 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 29, 2023

Here is Trump pushing the debunked Biden bribery lie and Hunter Biden conspiracies:

Trump is going all in on the Hunter Biden conspiracy and debunked the Biden bribery lie as he calls Rep. James Comer (R-KY) a really great guy. pic.twitter.com/YoLJ77Vyqm — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 29, 2023

Trump is making it very clear how important having Biden impeached is to his campaign. Trump is going all in on the Biden bribery conspiracy because that is going to be the backbone of his campaign to distract from his felony indictments.

Donald Trump laid it all out for House Republicans. Either they will vote to impeach Biden, or he will primary them. The reality is that any Republican in a district that Biden carried, and there are more than a dozen of them who votes to impeach the President, will likely lose their seat in the general election.

The failed former president is willing to sacrifice the House majority for his party to get back to the White House because that is the only way that he can make the federal felony charges disappear.

Like the cornered mob boss that he is, Trump is getting desperate to save himself and demonstrating how he is the real Speaker of the House.