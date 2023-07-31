Biden Puts Tommy Tuberville In His Place By Overturning Space Command Move To Alabama

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The official thinking is that moving Space Command from Colorado to Alabama would be disruptive for military preparedness, but there seems to be a message from Biden to Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the decision.

The AP reported:

President Joe Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials.

The officials said Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, who argued that moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. Dickinson’s view, however, was in contrast to Air Force leadership, who studied the issue at length and determined that relocating to Huntsville, Alabama, was the right move.

By keeping Space Command in Colorado, Biden is overturning a Trump administration decision, and it would seem is sending a message to Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who has a hold on hundreds of critical military promotions.

It isn’t a coincidence that Biden is stressing the need for military readiness as Tuberville is being accused of jeopardizing military readiness with his blockade over the military policy of granting leave to women servicemembers who need to travel for out-of-state reproductive healthcare.

The decision by Biden is a very Dark Brandon move that is justifiable in national security terms, but it also tells Tuberville that there will be consequences for political stunts that jeopardize national security.