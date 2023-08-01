Fani Willis Signals Rudy Giuliani Indictment With Witness Subpoena

Facebook

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has subpoenaed a former Georgia state senator who was present for Rudy Giuliani’s presentation and claims of Georgia election fraud.

CNN reported:

Former Georgia Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan received subpoenas to testify before a Fulton County grand jury later this month, she told CNN.

The subpoenas to Jordan and independent journalist George Chidi are the strongest indication yet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis intends to seek indictments in her criminal probe into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

…

On December 3, 2020, Jordan was at the Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing about election integrity during which Giuliani, then a Trump lawyer, and other supporters of the former president spread conspiracy theories about widespread irregularities and fraud in the state.

The fact that Willis wants witness testimony on Guiliani’s election fraud presentation would suggest bad things for Trump’s former lawyer. It would not be surprising if Giuliani ends up indicted for both the 1/6 federal crimes, and state violations of Georgia election law.

There are currently two grand juries meeting in Fulton County. Willis will make a two-day presentation before one of them before indictments are issued.

According to evidence uncovered by the 1/6 Committee, it was Giuliani who told Trump to say that the election was stolen on Election Night. Guiliani was Trump’s right-hand man in the coup plot, and if anyone deserves to come out of these cases with felony convictions along with Donald Trump, it’s Rudy Giuliani.