Federal Judge Throws Out Trump’s Countersuit Against E. Jean Carroll

A federal judge has tossed out Trump’s countersuit of E. Jean Carroll over Carroll saying that Trump raped her.

Judge Lewis Kaplan tossed Trump’s countersuit:

BREAKING: A federal judge DISMISSES Trump's counterclaim against @EJeanCarroll, limits the ex-president's defenses in his pending case. pic.twitter.com/w1ICzvP93F — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 7, 2023

The countersuit was dismissed by Judge Kaplan said that Carroll’s statement that Trump raped her was true:

The reason? Carroll's rape accusations were "substantially true," even if a federal jury stopped short of that explicit finding. Story imminently, @TheMessenger. pic.twitter.com/1EPznhEuWH — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 7, 2023

Today’s ruling is the second that confirms that Donald Trump raped E. Jean Carroll. It is a fact, and the press should not shy away from describing Trump as a rapist because that is what the court has ruled that he did.

The Trump countersuit was a typical move for the former president, who is more interested in using the judicial system for political narrative creation than matters of law.

Donald Trump wants revenge against E. Jean Carroll but continues to lose every case he brings against her. Carroll didn’t defame Trump. She stated a fact. It is a fact that has been proven in a court of law, and if Donald Trump doesn’t like it, there is nothing he can do.