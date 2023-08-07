E. Jean Carroll show up for court in Trump lawsuit.

Federal Judge Throws Out Trump’s Countersuit Against E. Jean Carroll

A federal judge has tossed out Trump’s countersuit of E. Jean Carroll over Carroll saying that Trump raped her.

Judge Lewis Kaplan tossed Trump’s countersuit:

The countersuit was dismissed by Judge Kaplan said that Carroll’s statement that Trump raped her was true:

Today’s ruling is the second that confirms that Donald Trump raped E. Jean Carroll. It is a fact, and the press should not shy away from describing Trump as a rapist because that is what the court has ruled that he did.

The Trump countersuit was a typical move for the former president, who is more interested in using the judicial system for political narrative creation than matters of law.

Donald Trump wants revenge against E. Jean Carroll but continues to lose every case he brings against her. Carroll didn’t defame Trump. She stated a fact. It is a fact that has been proven in a court of law, and if Donald Trump doesn’t like it, there is nothing he can do.

