Mitch McConnell Booed And Met With Chants Of Retire At Kentucky Event

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was booed and met with overwhelming chants of retire at the Fancy Farm Picnic over the weekend.

Video:

Mitch McConnell is booed, and drowned out by chants of “retire, retire, retire”, for five minutes straight as he tries to talk to his own constituents in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/zyZIHLJaoy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 7, 2023

Some things that you need to know for the sake of context. Fancy Farm is a 143-year-old bipartisan church picnic where elected leaders, and candidates give speeches to a crowd of both Republicans and Democrats. The Democrats at the event were making their displeasure with McConnell known, so this wasn’t McConnell being rejected by his own Republicans in Kentucky coal country. These were Democrats who were letting McConnell know it is time to go.

That said, I have written about and covered Fancy Farm for over a decade, and the clip above illustrates one of the loudest expressions of displeasure toward him that I can remember.

Here is McConnell’s full speech. The boos and chants of retire from Democrats were very loud, but McConnell could still be heard:

There is a closely contested gubernatorial election in the state between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Daniel Cameron in November. It would appear that Gov Beshear’s supporters were very well represented.

Mitch McConnell continues to rule Republican politics in Kentucky with an iron fist. McConnell had the state legislature change the law so that if he left office, the governor couldn’t pick a Democrat to replace him.

After McConnell’s latest troubling health episode in public, it appears his Senate career is getting close to the end.