Jack Smith Isn’t Done With Trump As Fundraising And Financial Crimes Are Under Investigation

The 1/6 indictment wasn’t the end of Trump’s problems at the federal level. Special Counsel Jack Smith continues to investigate Trump’s super PAC and fundraising.

Politico reported:

In a closed-door interview on Monday with Bernard Kerik, investigators asked multiple questions about the Save America PAC’s enormous fundraising haul in the weeks between Election Day and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to Kerik’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, who was present for the interview and shared details with POLITICO.

“It’s a laser focus from Election Day to Jan. 6,” Parlatore said.

The special counsel has long been thought to be scrutinizing whether Trump or his PAC violated federal laws by raising money off claims of voter fraud they knew were false. Last week’s indictment of Trump, on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election, did not include any allegations of financial crime.

The idea that Trump’s super PAC may have been engaging in criminal fundraising based on his Big Lie fraud originated with the 1/6 Committee investigation.

Trump was fundraising hundreds of millions of dollars based on the lie that there was fraud in the 2020 election. It has been proven that the former president knew that he lost the election, but he lied to his supporters so that he could raise money.

Jack Smith appears to be far from finished with Donald Trump. In fact, he may just be getting started.