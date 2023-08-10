Sen. Chris Murphy Torches Mike Pompeo For Criticizing Biden For Getting US Prisoners Out Of Iran

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo got lit up by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) as he criticized Biden for getting Americans freed from an Iranian prison.

The exchange:

This is awesome. Not sure a 7 year old could have bungled Iran policy worse than Pompeo did. When he left, they were rebuilding their nuke program, shooting at our soldiers again, increasing support for regional proxies. The last person who should give advice on Iran is Pompeo. https://t.co/90C2JyANr8 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 10, 2023

Pompeo and Trump turned Iran into a larger global threat with a policy that was a total failure.

A 2021 opinion piece in The Jerusalem Post stated the clear facts, “Trump left a path of collateral damage, starting with what remained of American credibility. Why would any country agree to negotiate with the United States if the next president would just scrap any agreement on a whim? Sanctions did not produce the economic deterioration that would force the Islamic Republic to curtail support for terrorism and regional unrest nor halt Tehran’s missile and nuclear programs. If anything, Iran’s bad behavior has only accelerated.”

Trump and Pompeo made things worse in terms of the world and Iran.

The maximum pressure policy was a maximum failure, and Pompeo’s criticism can be read as bitterness and jealousy over the Biden administration accomplishing what the Trump administration failed to do. As part of the prisoner swap, Iran gets access to $6 billion of their own confiscated resources that they can only use for food and medicine.

Sen. Murphy also said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “I am immensely relieved that Morad Tahbaz, Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and other unjustly detained Americans have been released from prison. I have worked nonstop with Senator Blumenthal and Congressman Himes to get Morad and his fellow detainees released, and I’m thrilled that this day has arrived. Nevertheless, we will not breathe easy until Morad and Vida are home with their family in Connecticut. I will continue doing everything in my power to bring these American citizens home.”

The point is to bring these Americans home, and when Republicans criticize Biden for doing his duty and getting these people home, they look un-American.