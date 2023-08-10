Rep. Ted Lieu Nails Why Clarence Thomas Accepting Gifts Was Criminal

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas committed crimes and he explained why Thomas’s behavior is corrupt.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Would billionaires have given Justice Clarence Thomas massive gifts if he was just a law clerk? NO. That’s what makes this corrupt. They were seeking to curry favor with Justice Thomas, either directly or indirectly. And Justice Thomas violated the law in accepting the gifts. https://t.co/j2BbLHnreY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 10, 2023

As Sarah Jones wrote in The Daily, “We have far surpassed the point of suggesting this raises questions about Thomas’ impartiality in judicial decisions. We are now at the point of Thomas potentially violating the law and clearly using the Court as some kind of bartering system to fund his private aspirations of living like the 1%.”

Thomas might have been able to explain away Harlan Crow as gifts from a friend, but now Justice Thomas has more ‘friends.’ and what is being documented is systemic criminal corruption.

Rep. Lieu is correct. Justice Thomas has been engaging in criminal activity. Unlike the fantasies and conspiracies that House Republicans are using to investigate Joe Biden for a bogus impeachment, there is real evidence of crimes on the part of Clarence Thomas.

If there was ever a circumstance that is crying out for an impeachment investigation, it is the Clarence Thomas scandal.

After Democrats take back the House next November, Clarence Thomas should probably prepare to be impeached.