House GOP To File Impeachment Resolution Against Biden For Drugs And Prostitution

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced that he would file an impeachment resolution against President Biden on Friday for bribery, extortion, drugs, and prostitution.

Steube said on Newsmax, “Tomorrow I intend on filing an impeachment resolution on Joe Biden for bribery for extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in drugs and prostitution. All of these things you just touched on the highlights of some of those, But we have all the facts and evidence now and in the beginning of this Congress. Republicans wanted to ensure that we did the investigations and got the information before the American people. You have witness testimony. You have financial records. You have the laptop. You have text messages. You have phone conversations. You have all of this evidence now to corroborate and support impeachment articles against the president. And I intend on filing those tomorrow on all of these corruption and bribery charges that you just hit the top of the iceberg.”

Rep. Steube made this announcement hours after one of his colleagues went on Fox News and admitted that House Republicans have no evidence that President Biden took a bribe. However, what I really want to know is how is the 80-year-old President Of The United States involved in drugs and prostitution.

Steube said House Republicans have evidence to back up these claims, but it has been eight months, and they have not produced a single piece of evidence that Joe Biden committed an impeachable offense.

MAGA Republicans are so desperate to impeach President Biden that they are contradicting themselves and latching on to anything that they think might get them some mainstream media attention and stick.

The behavior of House Republicans is an embarrassment and one of the main reasons why Democrats are in a fantastic position to win back the House of Representatives in 2024.