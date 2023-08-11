Merrick Garland Cripples House GOP Biden Impeachment With David Weiss Special Counsel Appointment

Facebook

House Republican claims that the President was interfering in the investigation of Hunter Biden were shattered when Attorney General Garland named David Weiss special counsel.

Garland said:

Mr. Weiss has told Congress that he has been granted ultimate authority over this matter, including the responsibility for deciding where, when and whether to file charges and for making decisions necessary to preserve the integrity of any prosecution consistent with federal law, the principles of the federal prosecution and departmental policies. In a July 2023 letter to Congress, Mr. Weiss said that he had not to that point requested special counsel designation. On Tuesday of this week, Mr. Weiss advised me that in his judgment his investigation had reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel, and he asked to be so appointed. Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel.

This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests. It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently, based only on the facts and the law. Mr. Weiss will also continue to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. As special counsel, he will continue to have the authority and responsibility that he has previously exercised to oversee the investigation and decide where, when and whether to file charges.

The special counsel will not be subject to the day to day supervision of any official of the department, but he must comply with the regulations, procedures and policies of the department. Consistent with the special counsel regulations, at the conclusion of Mr. Weiss’ work he will provide me with a report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions reached by him. As with each special counsel who has served since I have taken office, I am committed to making as much of his report public as possible, consistent with legal requirements and department policy.

Video:

Garland’s move pretty much kills the House Republican claim that President Biden is interfering with the Department of Justice. The appointment of Weiss also wrecks various conspiracy theories floated by Reps. Comer and Jordan about how Weiss was blocked from special counsel status.

The Weiss special counsel appointment also takes away one of Trump’s favorite talking points about he is being unfairly targeted by the Department of Justice.

On the surface, the Weiss move might seem like a bad thing for Biden, but that is the point. The Department of Justice is reaffirming their objectivity and ability to act independently.

Republicans will be complaining to the heavens about the Weiss special counsel appointment because it takes away one of the claims that is a basis for Biden’s impeachment.