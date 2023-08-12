Jamie Raskin Wrecks Republican Complaints About Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin called out the baseless Republican complaints about the Hunter Biden special counsel.

Rep. Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

I take Attorney General Garland’s decision to grant U.S. Attorney Weiss’s request for special counsel status to be more evidence of the Department of Justice’s continuing commitment to independence and transparency. Once again, we see that it is Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Weiss who has essential and ultimate authority over this matter.

It was Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr, who entrusted Mr. Weiss with the investigation of Hunter Biden. The probe began under the Trump Administration and Attorney General Barr explained, in December 2020, that he saw no need to grant Weiss special counsel status. President Biden asked Mr. Weiss to remain as U.S. Attorney to continue this investigation. As Mr. Weiss himself has repeatedly stated, he was assured that he would be granted authority to file charges in other districts if necessary. It appears U.S. Attorney Weiss now intends to bring charges outside the District of Delaware. On Tuesday, for the first time, U.S. Attorney Weiss asked to be appointed special counsel, and his request was granted by Attorney General Garland.

U.S. Attorney Weiss has made clear to Congress that he has always had ultimate authority over this investigation, including responsibility for deciding where, when and whether to file charges. Today’s announcement by the Attorney General is more evidence of the truth of his statement. However, rather than allowing Mr. Weiss to continue the investigation free from political interference, House Republicans have rushed to distort evidence in order to promote shopworn conspiracy theories and recycle baseless accusations.

The special counsel appointment takes the wind out of one of the main GOP conspiracy theories that Joe Biden is interfering with the DOJ investigation into his son. Republicans clamored for a Hunter Biden special counsel. They got it, and now they are complaining some more. The problem that Weiss presents for Republicans is that he is also going to find that President Biden has done nothing wrong.

President Biden hasn’t weaponized the DOJ. They are investigating his son.

The Hunter Biden special counsel debunks the theory behind Jim Jordan’s Weaponization of Government subcommittee.

Hunter Biden is not a government official or employee, and the investigation by David Weiss might be a death blow to the GOP’s Joe Biden conspiracy theories.