Jim Jordan Is Not Happy That David Weiss Has Been Appointed Hunter Biden Special Counsel

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) said through a spokesperson that David Weiss isn’t the right person to be Hunter Biden special counsel and can’t be trusted.

Fox News reported, “We are getting our first reaction from congressional Republicans about what transpired in the last hour, a spokesperson for Jim Jordan makes it clear they don’t believe David Weiss is the right man to handle this job as special counsel, even though he was overseeing the hunter Biden probe, to begin with. A spokesperson for the congressman saying they don’t believe he can be trusted and they believe the whistleblower testimony painted a damming light on this investigation.”

Republicans demand a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. When the DOJ appoints a special counsel, Republicans like Jim Jordan complain that they wanted a different special counsel. David Weiss has spent years working on the Hunter Biden investigation. It would have made zero sense to appoint someone new.

Jim Jordan is mad because the grounds for impeachment that President Biden interfered with the Justice Department to protect his son are dead and gone.

It is difficult for Republicans to paint the President as abusing the power of his office when the Justice Department has independence and the freedom to investigate his son.

The Hunter Biden situation is sad. He apparently fell into addiction after his brother Beau died and made some bad choices. If Hunter Biden broke the law, he will have to face the consequences, but from a political point of view, the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel is terrible news for Republicans.