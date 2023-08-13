Jack Smith Already Has Trump’s 1/6 Co-Conspirators Turning On Each Other

Facebook

Prosecutors did their homework on Trump’s 1/6 co-conspirators who are reportedly already turning on each other and trying to get shift the blame for the coup plot.

Via Rolling Stone:

Prosecutors appear to be only too happy to seize on these divisions. Sources who’ve been in the room with special counsel staff tell Rolling Stone that in the past several weeks, the special counsel’s office has signaled that they intend to put pressure on the half dozen “co-conspirators” listed in the Trump indictment. Representatives of the special counsel’s office also appear unusually well-briefed on the existing fissures between members of the Trump post-election endeavors, according to those who have spoken with the office.

…

Powell in particular has been a major focus of the special counsel’s office, as recently as within the past several days, as Rolling Stone reported last week, with certain Trump allies already providing the Justice Department with what they view as incriminating evidence against Powell.

The fact that Jack Smith and federal prosecutors have so thoroughly researched the relationships between Trump’s co-conspirators and found the pressure points should have everyone involved in the plot very nervous. According to the 1/6 Committee investigation, it was Rudy Giuliani’s idea to say that the election was stolen. Giuliani was also the point person for Trump on pressuring state election officials, and Giuliani has been named in the fake elector scheme.

Powell is also guilty, and she has already faced consequences for her role in trying to overturn the election, but she hasn’t been charged with any crimes yet, but that might be changing.

The idea is for the special counsel to get the co-conspirators to flip on Trump. The failed former president is the big fish. Trump was running all of the plots and schemes in an effort to avoid leaving the White House after he lost to now-President Biden. Trump is who the prosecutors really want, and they have themselves in a position to break his co-conspirators.