1/6 Hearing Stunner: Trump Got His Big Lie From A Inebriated Rudy Giuliani On Election Night

Liz Cheney said that Trump listened to a drunk Rudy Giuliani instead of his campaign advisers and declared victory on election night.

Video:

In her opening statement, vice chair Liz Cheney said, “You will also hear testimony that president trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night. And instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist that the vote counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent. He falsely told the American people that the election was not legitimate, in his words, quote a major fraud. Millions of Americans believed him. Second, pay attention to what Donald Trump and his legal team said repeatedly about dominion voting machines.”

Trump chose to listen to his drunk lawyer over the advice of his campaign team declared victory and that the election was stolen. The committee has testimony from people who were in the White House and Trump’s campaign team that Trump disagreed with his advisors and followed Rudy Giuliani, and when Trump went with Rudy, the Big Lie was born and the wheels for the 1/6 attack were put in motion.