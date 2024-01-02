Liz Cheney Blows Trump’s Claims Of 1/6 Committee Sabotage Out Of The Water

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Rep. and 1/6 Committee member Liz Cheney blew away Trump’s claim that the committee sabotaged him by destroying evidence.

Trump claimed that the 1/6 Committee destroyed evidence during their investigation to sabotage him.

Cheney tweeted in response to Trump:

Seems like someone is starting 2024 hangry. @realDonaldTrump – you and your lawyers have had the J6 cmttee materials (linked below) plus the grand jury info & much more for months. Lying about the evidence in all caps won’t change the facts. A public trial will show it all. https://t.co/9IlGWIviey — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 2, 2024

Cheney was correct. Donald Trump was lying, or maybe a better way to put it is ignoring the facts in favor of a conspiracy theory. In all of the months since Trump was first criminally charged, the former president has not offered an explanation or physical evidence to support the legality of his behavior as he led an insurrection and tried to illegally stay in power by overturning a presidential election that he lost.

Trump’s entire defense can be summed up as claiming that he has immunity, or that he had the power to do what he did, or that the prosecutions against him are a vast conspiracy. Trump’s immunity claims are currently being litigated. However, previous courts have found that Trump lacked the authority and immunity to overturn an election.

The facts are the facts, and since Donald Trump can’t win on the facts, he is trying to sell right-wing conspiracy politics.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.