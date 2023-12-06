Kevin McCarthy Epically Screws Over Biden Impeachment With Retirement

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

By choosing to retire at the end of the year, Rep. Kevin McCarthy may have made it impossible for James Comer and Jim Jordan’s Biden impeachment to pass the House.

McCarthy wrote in a Wall Street Journal piece announcing his retirement:



No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing. That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country.

It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started.

The political reality is that by deciding to leave at the end of the year, McCarthy screwed over House Republicans on his way out the door.

The first of the government funding deadlines happens in January 2024, and Republicans will only have a 2 seat House majority. McCarthy lost his job as Speaker because he funded the government, so it seems that the timing of his departure is intended as a bit of payback to those who ousted him.

No matter what James Comer and Jim Jordan say, they don’t have the votes to impeach President Biden. Jordan and Comer threatened Hunter Biden with contempt of Congress if he did not comply with their subpoena.

However, in order to find Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, a majority of the House has to vote for a contempt resolution. With a two-vote majority, Republicans might not be able to pass a contempt resolution against Hunter Biden.

Comer and Jordan’s subpoenas might be unenforceable because Republicans now need virtually every member of their conference on the same page to pass anything.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is going to be in no hurry to fill McCarthy’s seat. Republicans may be working with a two-seat majority for many months.

This reality could kill the MAGA effort to impeach President Biden.

Kevin McCarthy knew this, which is why it is impossible to view his retirement announcement as anything other than a big middle finger to his soon-to-be former House Republican colleagues.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.