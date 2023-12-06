Subpoena Dodger Jim Jordan Says Hunter Biden Must Honor Subpoena

Facebook

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer have issued a subpoena for Hunter Biden, but the problem is Jim Jordan has been dodging a 1/6 related subpoena for years.

Jordan wrote:

🚨BREAKING🚨 Hunter Biden must appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023. Chairmen James Comer and Jim Jordan will initiate CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS PROCEEDINGS if Hunter Biden does not appear.@RepJamesComer@Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/bAPlEkx13q — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 6, 2023

Hunter Biden has offered to show up if his questioning will be public, but that doesn’t work for House Republicans, who have demonstrated a history of cherry picking quotes from witnesses to craft a misleading narrative about President Joe Biden.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been hammering Jordan at every public opportunity for being in defiance of a congressional subpoena for years.

Furthermore, everyone should be concerned about House Republicans overreach in targeting a private citizen who is already facing DOJ prosecution for rather minor crimes that are not typically prosecuted. Why is he also being hauled before the House of Representatives? Republicans suggest this falls under the purview of their oversight role, and it might had they any solid evidence that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden committed some kind of crime together. But they do not.

House Republicans only have evidence that Hunter Biden repaid his father for a vehicle loan, during a time when Biden was neither President nor Vice President. He wasn’t even a candidate.

And so the real story here is how subpoenas are viewed by House Republicans as weapons of the law that only apply to their opponents, which is the opposite of being pro law and order and additionally, the willingness to use their power to target private citizens.

