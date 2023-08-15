All Trump Ever Gave Mark Meadows Was COVID And A Criminal Indictment

Facebook

Mark Meadows left a House seat that he could have had for a very long time to be Trump’s chief of staff, and he got in return was COVID and a criminal indictment.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tweeted:

Mark Meadows gave up a safe and influential seat in the House to briefly become Trump's chief of staff, which resulted in Meadows catching COVID from Trump and now getting criminally indicted. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 15, 2023

Meadows confirmed in his book that he got COVID days after Trump tested positive. Trump was quite the Typhoid Mary of COVID. He killed Herman Cain by hosting a super spreader rally and nearly killed Chris Christie. Christie also claims that Trump gave him COVID.

Nothing good comes from being around Donald Trump. The fact that Republicans still haven’t figured this out is astounding. Meadows would have probably been leading a powerful committee and would not be under criminal indictment if he had stayed away from Trump.

Trump’s run of others going to prison for doing his dirty work seems to have reached the end of the line. At least this way, maybe Trump and his crew can stay together if they are convicted in Georgia and start their own prison gang.

Mark Meadows chose the Donald Trump path, and all it got him was COVID and criminally indicted.