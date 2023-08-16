Republicans Could Get Destroyed If They Nominate Trump New Data Suggests

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

A majority of Americans think Trump acted illegally. An overwhelming majority believe Biden legitimately won in 2020, and Trump’s approval rating is just 35%, according to a new poll.

The AP reported on their polling:

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans — 53% — approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

…

Overall, 35% of Americans have a favorable view of Trump and 62% unfavorable. Among Republicans, though, seven in 10 view the former president favorably, and about 6 in 10 say they want him to make another run for the White House.

…

Americans largely disagree with Trump’s contention that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Seven in 10 say that Biden was legitimately elected president, a number that’s been consistent in the last year. But among Republicans, 57% say Biden’s election was illegitimate, compared with 32% of independents and 2% of Democrats.

Trump’s indictments are popular with a majority of Americans. Trump is very unpopular with a majority of Americans, and the only thing less popular than Trump is his claims that the 2020 election was stolen and Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.

The Republican Party exists in name only now. It has been replaced by the Trump party, which is a tyranny of the minority that is out to seize power and destroy democracy.

Polling that shows Trump getting 40% of the general election vote might be overestimating the former president’s support. The 40% number also reflects Trump’s starting point before Democrats start to campaign against him.

The AP data suggests that Republicans are setting themselves up for disaster. Donald Trump has a proven record of driving Democrats to the polls to vote against him and other Republicans. It is far too early to make a final determination, but the GOP will be putting itself in a big hole if they stick with their plan and make Trump the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.