Super PAC Debate Memo Is A Crushing Humiliation For Ron DeSantis

The uncovered super PAC debate memo to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is the final humiliation that should virtually put an end to one of the most embarrassing presidential campaigns of all time.

The New York Times reported on the memo:



A firm associated with the super PAC that has effectively taken over Mr. DeSantis’s presidential campaign posted online hundreds of pages of blunt advice, research memos and internal polling in early nominating states to guide the Florida governor ahead of the high-stakes Republican presidential debate next Wednesday in Milwaukee.

…

“There are four basic must-dos,” one of the memos urges Mr. DeSantis, whom the document refers to as “GRD.”

“1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times. 2. State GRD’s positive vision 2-3 times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.”

If DeSantis were to follow any of this advice during the debate, he would look like a total tool. Ron DeSantis is not running his presidential campaign. DeSantis might be the first presidential candidate who is a super PAC creation. The DeSantis super PAC still thinks that it can convince MAGA to support him by defending Trump. MAGA is never going to support DeSantis.

There is something very sad about Ron DeSantis having to be advised about how to be a human being, and having to be fed lines to get him through a debate.

DeSantis will also be trying to create viral moments to get media attention out of the debate. The super PAC advised DeSantis on how to create drama.

In a campaign that has been full of failure and humiliation, the super PAC document could be the final blow that sends Ron DeSantis back to Florida.