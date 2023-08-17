Trump Asks Court To Delay His 1/6 Trial Until 2026

Facebook

Trump’s lawyers have responded to Jack Smith’s proposed January 2024 trial date by suggesting that the former president’s 1/6 trial start in 2026.

Scott MacFarlane of CBS News tweeted Trump’s proposed trial calendar:

Here’s the Trump-proposed case calendar With big sweeping gaps pic.twitter.com/dyPdZuztJg — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 17, 2023

There are months of gaps in the Trump proposed schedule where nothing is scheduled. Trump’s excuse in the filing for not starting the trial until 2026 is that he is too busy with his other criminal trials to squeeze the 1/6 trial in.

There is no way that Judge Chutkan, who has already been moving the case along very quickly, is going to schedule the trial for nearly three years from now.

It is uncertain whether Jack Smith will get his requested January 2, 2024 date, but the trial will start much closer to Smith’s suggested date than Trump’s.

Trump has moved beyond delaying the trial past the 2024 election and straight into the 2026 midterms. It is never going to happen, and the fact that Trump would try confirms that the name of the game for the defense is to delay for as long as possible and hope Trump wins in 2024 and can make the federal cases disappear.