Trump May Surrender In Georgia To Upstage Fox Debate

Trump may do more than an interview with Tucker Carlson to upstage the Fox News debate. He may also surrender in Georgia on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Imagine the possible scene on Wednesday in Milwaukee, as Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential race rivals prepare for the first GOP debate, and the former president distracts attention from it all by choosing that moment to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump’s allies in Georgia say there’s a distinct possibility he could pull off the jailhouse counterprogramming come Aug. 23. The indictment by the Fulton County grand jury on Monday requires Trump to surrender to authorities in Atlanta by Friday, Aug. 25.

An online interview with Tucker Carlson won’t cut it as far as counterprogramming is concerned, but the one way that Trump has been able to get all of the national media attention on him has been his criminal arraignments. If Trump is serious about counterprogramming the debate, he could let it be known that he is going to surrender as the debate is starting. Trump could walk into the jail and surrender as his Republican primary opponents are taking the stage.

In one swoop, he would wipe any coverage that the Republican debate may have gotten.

Trump could tape his Tucker Carlson interview where he talks about surrendering and then go surrender,

It would be exactly the sort of chaos that Trump wants, and no one should rule it out as a possibility.