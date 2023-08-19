GOP Donors Are Panicking And Trying To Find A Trump Alternative

Facebook

Republican donors have bailed on Ron DeSantis and are now panicking and looking for an alternative to Donald Trump.

Axios reported:

Several top GOP donors, panicked about their current choices, are holding back 2024 money with the long-shot dream of luring an alternative to former President Trump into the presidential race at the last minute.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are getting secret overtures from establishment Republicans — and haven’t ruled out running, top sources tell Axios.

Republican donors who set $200 million on fire by backing Ron DeSantis are turning their attention to two other bland governors who also would have little chance of stopping Trump.

The big money donors don’t get it.

The Republican Party isn’t their party. It belongs to Donald Trump and his supporters, and there is no magic bullet candidate out there that can stop Trump. If the big money donors were serious about stopping Trump, they would stop wasting their money on candidates and spend several millions of dollars on a legal push to get Trump thrown off of the Republican primary ballot.

If the donors have hundreds of millions of dollars to give to failing candidates, they can surely come up with another $10-$20 million to get Trump off the ballot.

Trump isn’t just a candidate who they can defeat. The former president has remade the party and placed himself in the center. Trump won’t leave even if he is convicted and jailed. He is going to have to be removed.

Republicans see that they are going to lose in 2024, but they are too cowardly to do what needs to be done to rid themselves of Trump.