James Comer Humiliates Himself With A New Biden Conspiracy

It just so happens that at the same time that Trump is facing dire criminal charges in Georgia, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer finds a new part to his Biden conspiracy.

Comer said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

I think the evidence is mounting every day to prove that Joe Biden went to Ukraine for the sole purpose of firing the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son for corruption. What we heard in the transcribed interview with Devin Archer was he said the owners of Burisma were squeezing Hunter saying we need help in Washington. You need to call Washington for help.

Of course, the Democrats tried to say that well, that could have been anybody in Washington, but what we’ve now learned is Joe Biden was using a fake e-mail name to receive correspondence from his staff that he was copying Hunter Biden on and I believe, Maria, that Hunter had to prove value to the Burisma owners that they were working on this so he was forwarding those to the owners of Burisma. Look, this is obvious that Joe Biden abused his power as vice president for the sole purpose to protect his son who was receiving millions and millions of dollars from this corrupt Ukrainian energy company and this e-mail ties Joe Biden and Hunter Biden into this corruption scheme without a shadow of a doubt.

Video:

It is convenient that Comer found a new development in his Biden conspiracy theory at the same time that Trump was being charged with RICO in Georgia. Comer isn’t fooling anyone, but himself. Everything that Comer said on Fox News is part of the Russian disinformation that was given to Rudy Giuliani during the 2020 election.

Comer continues to try to microwave this stale pizza of a debunked allegation and turn it into something new.

There is no record of Joe Biden ever doing anything wrong. There is no record of Biden’s correspondence about bribes, or payment records. The star witnesses of Comer and his fellow Republicans have backfired and debunked their claims.

The House Republican dog and pony show is about keeping Republican voters engaged and distracted while trying to whip up a justification for Biden’s impeachment.

It isn’t working, and Rep. Comer keeps stretching more and more for a national scandal that isn’t going to happen.