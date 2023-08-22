Trump Throws A Tantrum Over Having To Post Bail In Georgia

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump complained on his social media platform about being required to put up a $200,000 bond in Georgia as this is the first time he has been treated like any other charged person.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very “understated” airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”

Trump probably hasn’t flown commercially in 40 or 50 years and might lose his mind if he ever had to share a plane with the sort of people who vote for him. It would probably crush his ego if he went on a plane and no one recognized him.

The former president is unhappy that he isn’t getting the special treatment he is used to receiving on his frequent visits through the criminal justice system and being treated like someone accused of breaking the law doesn’t sit well with him.

It is doubtful that Trump would flee to Russia. Putin invaded Ukraine, and we all know the lengths that Trump will go to avoid potential military service in any way.