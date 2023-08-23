Biden Says What Trump And GOP Won’t After Prigozhin Plane Crash

Facebook

While carefully speaking, President Biden said what Trump never will as he pointed out that Prigozhin’s fatal plane crash is something that Putin could be behind.

President Biden said about the plane crash, “You may recall when I was asked about this by you, I said I’d be careful what I rode in. I don’t know for a fact what happened but I’m not surprised.”

When asked if Putin was behind it, Biden said, “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer.”

Biden on Prigozin plane crash, "There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer." pic.twitter.com/3TyR6QJuTy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 23, 2023

President Biden knows the same thing that any other Putin observer understands. People who cross Putin usually end up falling out of windows, poisoned, or having their airplanes crash. When the President said that he was not surprised, it is fair to say that no one expected Prigozhin to stay alive for as long as he did after his attempted coup.

The topic should come up at tonight’s Republican debate, but the odds of a majority of Republicans on the stage saying anything negative about Putin are minimal. Trump has shown for years that he will never criticize Putin.

President Biden isn’t afraid of Putin and didn’t hesitate to publicly place suspicion where it belongs.