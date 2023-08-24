Fani Willis Calls Trump Co-Conspirator’s Bluff And Requests October 23 RICO Trial Date

Facebook

Trump RICO defendants like Kenneth Chesebro were requesting a speedy trial, so DA Fani Willis filed a motion with the court requesting that Trump’s RICO trial begin on October 23.

The motion:

NEW: Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis asks court to commence trial for all 19 defendants on OCTOBER 23, 2023. pic.twitter.com/9LtLvEPdT8 — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023

If the judge grants Willis’s motion, Trump and his 18 co-defendants will go on trial in just a few months. Willis’s trial date is sooner than the one requested by Special Counsel Jack Smith for Donald Trump’s federal 1/6 trial.

The Trump co-defendants thought they could bluff their way to having the charges dismissed by assuming that Willis would never agree to such an immediate trial date because of the complexities of the RICO case, but DA Willis has been investigating this matter for years, and her indictment was comprehensive.

The ex-president’s lawyers will almost certainly attempt to stall, as the strategy is to delay all of the pending Trump trials past the 2024 election.

The defendants are looking for a technicality to either move the case to federal court or dismiss the charges but Fani Willis was more than ready.