Elon Musk’s Twitter Views Scheme Has Made Trump Completely Delusional

Trump is using Elon Musk’s dubious method of counting Twitter views to think he is bigger than Fox News and feed his desire not to debate.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The Globalists over at FoxNews and their subservient “paper,” The Wall Street Journal, in their never ending quest to stop America First, and give Ron DeSanctimonious one last HOPELESS push, have created the dumbest Poll yet. It states “What candidates are you voting for among likely GOP primary voters who WATCHED THE DEBATE?” I wasn’t going to bring this up but no TRUMP VOTER watched the debate, which was the lowest rated ever, because they were ALL watching my interview with Tucker Carlson!

…

The Interview has, at this moment, 260,000,000 Views, the biggest of all time, whereas the FoxNews Debate had only 11,000,000 Viewers. End of story! If FoxNews doesn’t get on board the greatest MOVEMENT of all time, MAGA, they will continue to Hemorrhage Viewers and Ratings – They will never come back – The beautiful Golden Goose will be forever gone!

At this point in a typical presidential campaign that wasn’t a cult, someone would sit Trump down and explain that Elon Musk is cooking the views books on Twitter. Those numbers don’t mean what he thinks they mean. The debate crushed his pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson, and it might be a good idea if he considers showing up at a future debate.

Donald Trump doesn’t want to debate. The ex-president doesn’t seem to want to campaign. Trump is trying to pressure Fox News into not covering his primary opponents. The former president has been trying to rig the primary and push out other potential candidates since he left office in disgrace in January 2021.

It is easy to envision Trump not debating in the primary or general election and instead doing Twitter videos because it would allow him to do what he wants: to run for president without campaigning.

Republicans are on course to nominate a delusion person to be their nominee, and it will be up to the rest of the country to stop him.