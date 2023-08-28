Biden Has Made Nearly 10 Times More Visits To Church Than Trump

Facebook

Some of Trump’s most dedicated supporters praise his faith, but President Joe Biden has made 100 visits to church, while Donald Trump made ten at the same point in his presidency.

Mark Knoller, a former CBS News correspondent and the unofficial keeper of presidential stats, tweeted:

Of recent presidents, Biden the most frequent churchgoer. Attending Mass today in DC, marked his 100th church visit. Compares at same point in office to:

-Trump: 11 church visits

-Obama: 9

-GWBush: 35 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2023

Who can forget all of those many times when Trump has waxed on so eloquently about his faith?

For example, when Trump was asked by a fan about his faith at a Sean Hannity-hosted Iowa town hall and responded:

Such a great question. I’ve seen so much heartache and turmoil. I was a developer and other things. I had a wonderful life before all of this. I didn’t know what a grand jury was. I didn’t know what a subpoena was. I had a wonderful life.

. I’m so happy I did it because I made America great and we can do it again right now we are not a great country. But I have gotten to know because of evangelicals, I meet so many people and they feel so good about themselves and their family. I had never had that kind of an experience I mean I know so many people who are so incredible religious people, not just Christians, when I look at the Catholic faith, you take a look at the FBI, look it with the FBI is doing to Catholics made them like the enemy.

It’s horrible. How could a Catholic ever vote for a Democrat or a guy like Biden after the experience? I have met some of the finest people that I wouldn’t have had the privilege of meeting their religious leaders. They really are incredible people.

The questioner was not impressed.

Trump supporters often tout his Christian values as the reason why they support him.

Trump is a faith-based fraud who exposes every single person who claims to support him because of his faith.

If religious Americans are looking for a faith-based presidential candidate, there is one currently occupying the White House. Biden goes to church every weekend. He frequently talks openly about his faith and how it has aided and comforted him.

President Biden is the faith-filled candidate that Republicans pretend Donald Trump is, and the numbers prove it.