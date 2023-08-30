Ruby Freeman And Shay Moss Win Defamation Suit Against Rudy Giuliani

Facebook

A judge has ruled in favor of Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss in their defamation suit against Rudy Giuliani. A trial will be held to determine the damages Giuliani will have to pay.

Judge Howell ordered:

Upon consideration of plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Wandrea’ ArShaye Moss’s Motion for Discovery Sanctions, ECF No. 81, the related legal memoranda in support and in opposition, the exhibits and declarations attached thereto, the parties’ Updated Joint Status Report, ECF No. 89, and the entire record herein, for the reasons set forth in the accompanying Memorandum Opinion, it is hereby ORDERED that plaintiffs’ Motion for Discovery Sanctions, ECF No. 81, in the form of default judgment and an award for attorneys’ fees and costs associated with filing the motion, is GRANTED; it is further ORDERED that default judgment will be entered against defendant Rudolph W. Giuliani on his liability for plaintiffs’ defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and punitive damage claims, pursuant to Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 37(e)(2)(C) and 37(b)(2)(A)(vi); it is further ORDERED that, by September 20, 2023, the parties shall confer and submit a proposed schedule governing future proceedings in this matter, including three proposed dates for trial on damages, see FED. R. C IV. P. 55(b)(2)(B), in the period from November 2023 to February 2024,

and with associated proposed dates for any pretrial motions and a pretrial conference.

Rudy Giuliani will now face a damages trial where a jury will determine how much money he owes Moss and Freeman. Giuliani admitted in court documents that he lied about Moss and Freeman. Some of the most testimony of the 1/6 Committee hearings came from Ruby Freeman as she described how her life had been destroyed by the lies of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Justice is coming, as those who abused their power and their platform to smear innocent people in a bid to illegally keep Donald Trump in power are being held accountable.