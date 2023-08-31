Rudy Giuliani’s Donors Dump Him Due To Association With Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rudy Giuliani’s big-money donors have walked away and won’t help with his legal bills due to his association with Donald Trump.

CNBC reported:

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not be getting help with his legal bills from many of the big-money donors who financed his 2008 campaign for president, according to people familiar with the matter.

…

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman, who donated $2,300 to Giuliani’s 2008 campaign for president, according to Federal Election Commission records, told CNBC he has no plans to assist the former mayor.

“I wouldn’t give him a nickel,” Cooperman said in a recent phone interview. I’m very negative on Donald Trump. It’s an American tragedy. He was ‘America’s mayor.’ He did a great job. And like everybody else who gets involved with Trump, it turns to s—.”

Giuliani has been dumped by his donors. He has lost a defamation lawsuit to Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss in Georgia, and there is still the possibility that Giuliani could be federally criminally charged for his role in Trump’s coup attempt.

Other former Giuliani donors said that they would not be giving to his legal defense fund, but they would not say why. Former Giuliani donor and NASCAR boss Brian France did say that he missed the old Giuliani.

Trump has also refused to help Giuliani with his legal bills, so all of the arrows point toward the former mayor of New York having to make some deals with prosecutors to get out of legal jeopardy.

Rudy Giuliani is living proof that Trump ruins everything.