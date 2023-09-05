Trump Melts Down When He Realizes He Could Get Kicked Off The 2024 Ballot

Facebook

Trump has finally realized that he could get disqualified from the ballot, so he responded by calling the Constitution a trick.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. Like Election Interference, it is just another “trick” being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump doesn’t suggest that constitutional scholars think that the disqualification clause does not apply. The failed former president cites unnamed legal scholars, which include names like Rudy Giuliani and Jonathan Turley. Objective constitutional scholars, both on the left and right are in agreement that Trump is already disqualified.

The 14th Amendment fits Donald Trump to a T, as Rep. Adam Schiff said over the weekend. The idea that it doesn’t apply to the failed former president is completely out of touch with reality and what experts are saying.

The disqualification clause has never been applied before to the frontrunner for a political party’s presidential nomination. The process and how it could play out are unresolved questions. There are plenty of potential litigants with standing, including Republican presidential primary candidates, general election candidates, and potentially voters themselves.

Trump has finally figured out that he could be kicked off the ballot, and it is not a surprise that the same person who doesn’t understand the Presidential Records Act thinks that the disqualification clause does not apply to him.